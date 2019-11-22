



PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A teenager allegedly made threats to shoot Pete Knight High School in Palmdale.

Investigators at Palmdale Sheriff’s Station say this all started when the student got involved in a fight on campus Thursday.

He was apparently being jumped and the fight got bigger, turning into a brawl.

The teen’s home was searched and WE’RE told no firearms were found.

But the 15-year-old was arrested early Friday morning for making criminal threats.

There were a lot of anxious students and parents on campus.

“That’s kind of scary because I go to school,” said student Dylan Fuller. “I don’t want someone walking up to me with a gun or anything and try and shoot me up.”