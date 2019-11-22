RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — He was a legend in life and in death, and 23 years after rapper and actor Tupac Shakur was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, the people he impacted are still searching for justice.

“His fans are so incessant,” Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles Police Department detective, said.

Kading said Shakur’s murder has been solved, but Las Vegas police have failed to prosecute the man who confessed to his involvement in the murder.

Back in 2009, Duane Davis — also known as Keffe D — was questioned by LAPD in connection with the murder of Biggie Smalls. Kading was in the room when Davis confessed instead to his involvement in the 1996 murder of Shakur.

“[Orlando Anderson] leaned over and rolled down the window and popped him,” Davis said in a recording from that interview.

In the interview, Davis claimed his aim was not good enough, so he handed the gun that killed Shakur to his nephew, Anderson, who he said fired the shots. Anderson was later killed in another crime.

“Clearly there’s probable cause to arrest him,” Kading said.

Davis’ initial statements were protected by what’s known as a proffer session, where a person is allowed to give information about a crime without their confession being used against them in court. What’s not protected, Kading said, were the related public confessions Davis has since made on radio interviews and in a new book being sold on Amazon.

“[He’s] boasting about it, and making money off of it and taunting law enforcement,” Kading said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department would only say that the case was still an open investigation, but Kading said the responsible thing for the department to do is make an arrest.

“I don’t know why, after all these months, nothing has been done,” he said.

Kading said he believes the only thing that will make a difference in this case is increased public pressure on Las Vegas police.