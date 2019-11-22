



— Police asked for the public’s help Friday in locating a woman with Down Syndrome missing from the Chinatown area.

Noc Dinh, 41, was last seen by her family on Nov. 17 in the 800 block of N. Broadway in Los Angeles.

Dinh has Down Syndrome and was possibly last seen on Metro bus line 45 in Chinatown. She has limited speech and may need medical attention.

She is described as a 41-year-old Asian female with black hair and black eyes. She is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark blue pants.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Noc Dinh please contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, Detective Merrill at 213-996-1800.