



— Airport officials are getting ready for the Thanksgiving holiday surge. About 3.2 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport between now and next Monday. This means there will be a lot more traffic, about 1.4 million vehicles will be passing through.

A major focus this holiday season will be to ease traffic and wait times at where the ride-share and taxi lot, also know as the “LAX-it.” The roll-out last month was unsuccessful, as many passengers complained that it took hours to get a shuttle and catch a ride out of the airport.

“This is a Thanksgiving holiday. They are going to see longer lines,” said Michael Christensen of LAX Operations and Maintenance. “They are going to see longer lines. And we want to be sure and temper that expectation.”

Officials also say they’ve enhanced shuttle service and expanded the ride-share parking lots. However, some drivers are still frustrated at how long it takes to pick up a passenger. Whether or not things get better, officials suggest that passengers give themselves at east an hour to get to LAX during peak travel times.