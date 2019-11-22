



– A Los Angeles police station was vandalized sometime overnight Friday after police say dozens of people gathered to mourn the death of a suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting earlier this week.

Police tell CBSLA as many as 40 people showed up at the LAPD Newton Station and stayed there for about an hour before dispersing.

Graffiti was discovered Friday morning on the wall at the station, police said.

Images shared by the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) showed the words “Justice For Alex Flores” tagged on the station’s door. Another photo shared online apparently showed the phrase “KILLER COPS” written in spray paint.

The incident involved “an unruly mob [that] descended upon” the station and “tried to gain entry” and dozens of officers were dispatched to the station to help control the mob, according to Jamie McBride, director of the LAPPL.

No arrests have been made.

“What message does it send if we let vandals openly damage a police station?” said McBride. “What is to prevent the next group from gaining entry to the station and attacking officers and residents in the lobby? These types of incidents must not be tolerated.”

Police say investigators are working to identify any suspects.

The incident may have been sparked by a man reportedly seen with a knife who died Tuesday in a shooting with LAPD officers.