Filed Under:Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Chargers News, Michael Davis

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers have suspended cornerback Michael Davis for two games for violating the NFL’s drug policy.

Davis, 24, has been suspended without pay, according to reports. He will eligible to return following the Chargers’ Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars.

CARSON, CA – OCTOBER 13: Michael Davis #43 of the Los Angeles Chargers comes onto the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Dignity Health Sports Park October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

In a statement, a Chargers spokesperson said: “We respect and support the League’s decision in regard to the suspension of Michael Davis. Michael is a good person who made a significant mistake this past offseason.”

Davis is currently in the final season of a three-year, $1.6 million deal and has 27 tackles and one interception in nine games this season.

