LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A former TV medical correspondent pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony charge alleging that he asked the 9-year-old daughter of an acquaintance to send him sexually suggestive images.
Dr. Bruce Hensel, 71, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with one felony count of contact with a minor for sexual purposes after prosecutors say he solicited images through a messaging app on or about Aug. 4.
Hensel is well known in Southern California for his work in TV news, having won 11 Emmys and two Golden Mike awards.
He is being held on $5,000 bail and is due back in court Jan. 14.
If convicted as charged, Hensel faces a possible maximum sentence of 18 months in state prison.
