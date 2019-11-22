Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 11/22 at 8 a.m.
5 Injured In Koreatown Crash That Left Car Wrapped Around Light Pole
Five people injured, two critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Koreatown Friday morning.
No Injuries After Metrolink Train Collides With Vehicle In Santa Fe Springs
No one was hurt after a Metrolink train bound for downtown Los Angeles collided with a vehicle in Santa Fe Springs Friday morning, leaving a massive debris field.
Local Weather
Average temperatures Friday before we warm up this weekend. Another storm front arrives late next week. A high of 67 for the beaches and 72 for the valleys.
