LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s almost time for the crosstown showdown between the two colleges as they face-off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov 23. at 12:30 p.m.

The two teams will be meeting Saturday for the 89th time. For many, it’s a local rivalry that goes beyond just football— it’s about which campus is superior in Los Angeles.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Wilton Speight #3 of the UCLA Bruins tries to break free from a tackle by cornerback Jonathan Lockett #23 of the USC Trojans during the first half of a football game at Rose Bowl on November 17, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Both universities are only 12 miles apart from each other. The winner of the game gets possession of the Victory Bell, which is painted either red (for USC) or blue (for UCLA) depending on the outcome of the game.

