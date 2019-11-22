



It’s almost time for the crosstown showdown between the two colleges as they face-off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov 23. at 12:30 p.m.

The two teams will be meeting Saturday for the 89th time. For many, it’s a local rivalry that goes beyond just football— it’s about which campus is superior in Los Angeles.

Both universities are only 12 miles apart from each other. The winner of the game gets possession of the Victory Bell, which is painted either red (for USC) or blue (for UCLA) depending on the outcome of the game.