SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — An American teenager faces charges of smuggling methamphetamine across the border using a remote-controlled toy vehicle.

Customs and Border Protection officials tweeted images of the RC vehicle and the drugs that were seized when the 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday night. He had been spotted walking along the secondary border wall, and was later found hiding in thick brush.

#USBP Agents arrested a 16-year-old U.S. citizen on Sunday after he was caught smuggling 55lbs. of meth using an RC car to get the drugs across the border. He now faces felony smuggling charges.

CBP officials did not say exactly how big the RC vehicle was, but placed next to a set of keys for scale, it appeared to be at least a foot long with a wheel base of at least six inches.

The RC vehicle appeared dirty and dusty, and included only the wheels and engine parts necessary for operation.

The boy was allegedly smuggling 55 pounds of meth across the border, which were in rounded, wrapped bricks and held in two black duffel bags. The drugs have an estimated street value of $106,096, according to the CBP.

“I am extremely proud of the agents’ heightened vigilance and hard work in stopping this unusual smuggling scheme,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent said in a statement.