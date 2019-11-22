LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Five people injured, two critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Koreatown Friday morning.

Firefighters responded at about 5 a.m. to the corner of Beverly Boulevard and Western Avenue and found two cars, one wrapped around a light pole, and several people trapped.

Footage from Sky 2 showed at least one person lying on the ground being treated by a firefighter, as firefighters worked to extricate someone from what appeared to be a gray BMW. Firefighters appeared to be treating another person nearby on a gurney.

Five people were hospitalized – two in critical condition, two in serious condition, and one in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

The wreckage and the debris of the crash were scattered throughout the intersection. It’s not clear when the roadway will be cleared.