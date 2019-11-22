PICO-UNION (CBSLA) — A 25-year-old man was in critical condition early Friday morning after being struck by a car in Pico-Union Thursday night, and police were searching for the driver.

According to police, the felony hit-and-run accident happened on Olympic Boulevard between Grand View and Lake streets while the man was walking across the road. It was not immediately clear whether the man was walking in a marked crosswalk.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with major injuries and was in surgery.

There were witnesses at the scene, but a description of the vehicle was not immediately available.