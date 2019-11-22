Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A shooting in South L.A. Friday evening left two teenagers injured.
Police were called at 4:52 p.m. and responded to the 800 block of west Eighty-Fourth Street near Hoover Street.
L.A. City Fire treated two young male victims who were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.
Multiple suspects were said to have fled the area in a vehicle.
