



– A man is expected to be sentenced to seven years in prison for assaulting a 75-year-old man with an electric scooter back in June in downtown Los Angeles.

Janai Washington, 41, plead no contest Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court to one count of elder abuse with personal infliction of great bodily injury, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office reports.

Washington will likely be sentenced to seven years in state prison, prosecutors said.

On the evening of June 13, the victim was sitting in a chair waiting for a ride at 6th and Spring streets when he was attacked.

L.A. police say the suspect walked up to the man and punched him in the face several times. When the victim fell to the ground, the suspect picked up an electric scooter and threw it at him twice. A bystander intervened, stopping the attack, and the suspect ran away.

The victim suffered head and arm injuries.

Washington was arrested June 19 at the Midnight Mission, a downtown L.A. homeless shelter.

He will be sentenced Dec. 10.

Back on May 13, a 63-year-old Long Beach woman was brutally beaten to death with an e-scooter as she was walking home in a random attack. A 27-year-old man was arrested on murder charges that same day.