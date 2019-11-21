Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first major storm of the season brought snowfall to the Southland’s mountain regions.
Steady snowfall means the opening of local mountain resorts Snow Summit and Bear Mountain.
Snow Summit’s opening day is set for Thursday, Nov. 28, and Bear Mountain’s is set for Nov. 29.
As of Friday, there was a total of 4 to 6 inches of snow to Big Bear Mountain Resort brought in by this week’s storm.
Motorists were advised to should check CalTrans for the latest in road conditions. Chain restrictions were in effect Friday.
Mammoth Mountain also got a quick blast of snow Thursday morning. Mammoth Mountain was opened on Nov. 9.
