LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers have new uniforms designed by Shaquille O’Neal.
The former player was this year’s pick to design the City Edition jersey.
The Lakers have been choosing an ex-Laker to design the special edition jerseys each year.
O’Neal’s design includes a tribute to the late Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss. He said playing for Buss was one of the highlights of his life.
Take a detailed look at the 2019-20 City Edition Uniform designed by the one and only, @SHAQ. pic.twitter.com/wBHG2ReZoD
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 21, 2019
The sides of the jerseys are embellished with stars dawning the numbers of Lakers legends.
The design also included the letters “M,” “D,” and “E” which stand for “Most Dominant Ever.”
