Filed Under:LAX, Philippine Airlines

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Philippine Airlines flight was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport after an engine caught fire Thursday.

Flight 113 landed safely after the aircraft was seen spewing flames from one its engines shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue, a LAX spokesperson told CBSLA.

There was no active fire or flames visible upon landing, officials said.

Video footage of the malfunction was captured on social media, with one Twitter user asking, “Is a plane suppose (sic) to spew flames?”

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Philippine Airlines.

