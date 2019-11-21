LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Philippine Airlines flight was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport after an engine caught fire Thursday.
Flight 113 landed safely after the aircraft was seen spewing flames from one its engines shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue, a LAX spokesperson told CBSLA.
There was no active fire or flames visible upon landing, officials said.
Video footage of the malfunction was captured on social media, with one Twitter user asking, “Is a plane suppose (sic) to spew flames?”
Is a plane suppose to spew flames? #airplane #lax @AmericanAir @flyLAXairport pic.twitter.com/62sqcnsW8M
— Big Red (@andrewblakeames) November 21, 2019
Delta Airlines for Philippines here at LAX!!! Happy they landed safely after this!!! pic.twitter.com/jjvNkWsMgZ
— Victoria Atkins (@toriatkins) November 21, 2019
There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Philippine Airlines.
