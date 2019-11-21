Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most popular such shops in Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Shoppers in the Irvine area historically spend more in November at food and beverage shops than other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and business health for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Irvine-area food and beverage shops rose to $20 for the metro area in November of last year, second only to December with an average of $22, and 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Jersey Mike’s Subs

First on the list is a local representative of the national chain, Jersey Mike’s Subs. Located at 16525-G Von Karman Ave. in the Business District’s Von Karman Plaza, it’s the highest-rated deli in Irvine, boasting four stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sessions West Coast Deli

Next up is Woodbridge’s Sessions West Coast Deli, at 4736 Barranca Parkway. With four stars out of 183 reviews on Yelp, the deli and New American spot, serving sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Gelson’s

Oak Creek’s Gelson’s, a member of the California chain that’s located at 5521 Alton Parkway, is another top choice. Yelpers give the grocery store, deli and New American spot four stars out of 202 reviews.

4. Larry’s Catering & Deli

Another Business District favorite is Larry’s Catering & Deli, with four stars out of 177 Yelp reviews. Head over to 17145 Von Karman Ave., Suite 102, to see for yourself.

5. Bernardo’s Deli

Last but not least, again in the Business District, check out Bernardo’s Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot, which offers sandwiches, salads and more, at 2102 Business Center Drive.