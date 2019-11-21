



— The Los Angeles County Public Health Department cautioned residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible water contamination caused by the area’s recent rainfall.

The warning was for ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers since bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas were likely to contaminate the waters around the outlets. The health department said people who enter waters in those areas could become ill.

The department said that areas not directly impacted by discharging storm drains were exempt from the advisory and could still be enjoyed by beach goers.

The advisory was scheduled to last until 9 a.m. Saturday, but could be extended in the event of another rainfall.

Updated information on beach conditions is available online.