The competition “will ask applicants to consider how streetlights can incorporate new technology, include a written plaque or other space for text on each pole, and provide shade to help ease the impacts of the climate crisis,” according to a statement released by the mayor’s office.

The winner will get to design streetlights on a “dramatic scale and in nearly every corner of Los Angeles,” according to the mayor’s office. The final design will not affect historic street lights already in place, but will apply as the Bureau of Street Lighting gradually replaces the roughly 150,000 standard streetlights citywide.

More than $75,000 in prizes will be awarded, including $70,000 to the overall winner and smaller prizes to competitors in high school, college and graduate school students in Los Angeles County.

The entries will be judged by a panel of seven experts in design, lighting and public infrastructure. The winner will be announced in June 2020.

The competition is open to applicants from across the world until 5 p.m. on Jan. 10.

More information on the competition is at LALightstheWay.org.

