The Thanksgiving holiday is coming up, which means it’s time to find your stretchy pants and think about what you’re thankful for this year.

Whether you’ll be feasting with family and friends or spending a quiet Nov. 28, we’ve got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do and get in preparation for the big day. From groceries to beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Los Angeles’ top go-to spots for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list.

Responsible for dessert, but haven’t got the time or energy? Head to one of Los Angeles’ top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

1. Bread Lounge

Topping the list is Bread Lounge. Located at 700 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Downtown, the bakery is the highest rated bakery in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 701 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cake Monkey Bakery

Next up is Melrose’s Cake Monkey Bakery, situated at 7807 Beverly Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 200 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Ruby Bakery

Eagle Rock’s Ruby Bakery, located at 5042 Eagle Rock Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery 4.5 stars out of 338 reviews.

As friends and family prepare to gather, head to one of Los Angeles’ best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it’s too late.

1. Farm Boy

Topping the list is Farm Boy. Located at 14107 Riverside Drive in Sherman Oaks, the grocery store is the highest rated grocery store in Los Angeles, boasting four stars out of 317 reviews on Yelp.

2. Trader Joe’s

Next up is Studio City’s Trader Joe’s, situated at 11976 Ventura Blvd. With four stars out of 247 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Greenland Market

Lake Balboa’s Greenland Market, located at 17643 Sherman Way, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store four stars out of 159 reviews.

Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do — so long as you’re 21 or older — is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine. To help you get the goods, here’s a roundup of Los Angeles’ top beer and wine shops.

1. Blackbeard’s Crafts

Topping the list is Blackbeard’s Crafts. Located at 1820 Sawtelle Blvd. in Sawtelle, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more is the highest rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Los Angeles, boasting five stars out of 144 reviews on Yelp.

2. Silverlake Wine

Next up is Silver Lake’s Silverlake Wine, situated at 2395 Glendale Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 387 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Los Angeles Wine Company

Los Angeles Wine Company, located at 4935 McConnell Ave., Unit 8, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more five stars out of 104 reviews.