



– Investigators Wednesday released surveillance video of a car which sped away after hitting and killing a man while he was walking in Culver City earlier this month.

The fatal hit-and-run occurred at 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 3.

According to Culver City police, the man was struck and killed along Washington Place, west of Frances Avenue.

Responding police arrived to find the victim lying in traffic in the eastbound lanes of Washington Place. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Surveillance video released this week shows the suspect fleeing the scene in a black, newer-model Toyota Corolla, police said. The car had a shattered front windshield and damage to its hood and dashboard as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash should call detectives at 310-253-6254.