VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Dozens of dogs were dropped off at a Van Nuys animal shelter over the weekend, some of which arrived in a single U-Haul.
According to the East Valley Animal Shelter, over 40 dogs arrived at the shelter located at 14409 Vanowen Street.
Over the weekend, our East Valley Center received over 40 dogs! 😯 Here are a few of our East Valley dogs having fun in the play yard! Please visit our East Valley Center Tuesday – Sunday to adopt or foster to help make space for our new arrivals. pic.twitter.com/8ynhOv3zbJ
— LA Animal Services (@LACityPets) November 18, 2019
The shelter encouraged those looking to adopt one of the many dogs to visit the shelter between Tuesday and Sunday.
For more information on adoption visit laanimalservices.com.
