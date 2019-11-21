CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Dogs For Adoption, East Valley Animal Shelter, Van Nuys Animal Shelter


VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Dozens of dogs were dropped off at a Van Nuys animal shelter over the weekend, some of which arrived in a single U-Haul.

According to the East Valley Animal Shelter, over 40 dogs arrived at the shelter located at 14409 Vanowen Street.

The shelter encouraged those looking to adopt one of the many dogs to visit the shelter between Tuesday and Sunday.

For more information on adoption visit laanimalservices.com.

