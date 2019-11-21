



– A two-year-old video of an youth baseball umpire being heckled by parents has resurfaced after Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell weighed in.

The video – which was shot in 2017 at Newport Harbor High School – shows the unidentified umpire at home plate warning parents in the stands to limit the comments being made.

“Enough, I’m not hearing another word out of any of you. If you want to have a game here, quiet down,” he’s heard saying on the video.

Parents then responded with even more hostility, with one dad saying, “Stay professional for the kids and just do your job. That’s it.”

But it was when a female in the stands shouted “Are you mad because the kids are taller than you?” that the umpire says, “That’s it” and leaves the field as parents watch in disbelief.

The video eventually made its way to Tik Tok and other social platforms like Twitter, where the Angels’ Adell blasted the parents’ behavior.

“Yo, these parents have just gotten out of control y’all out here trynna be funny and washed your own kids game doing so 👎”, Adell tweeted.

A Facebook page for Garciaparra Baseball Group youth team confirmed the video, saying ” We have confirmed that this video is two years old and our team and parents did not partake in this dispute.”