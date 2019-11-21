Comments
WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the westbound 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills.
The crash was first reported to the CHP before 5 a.m. as a spin-out that ended with the vehicle slamming into the center divider near the De Soto Avenue exit. A second vehicle left in lanes was later reported to be involved.
The exact nature of the collision remains unclear, but a body was found in lanes.
A Sigalert was issued for three left lanes until at least 9 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.