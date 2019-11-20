Comments
WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) – The first major storm of the season Wednesday brought with it steady snowfall to the Southland’s mountain ranges.
By Wednesday morning, snow was falling in the Frazier Park area of the Tejon Pass near the Grapevine.
It was also falling heavily from Wrightwood in the San Gabriel Mountains east to Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains.
A winter storm warning was in place through 7 p.m. for the San Bernardino Mountains and through 4 p.m. for the Grapevine area.
According to the National Weather Service, some mountain areas could see two to four inches of snow, with higher peaks seeing up to 16 inches.
Caltrans reported that chains were being required on northbound Highway 18 near Lake Arrowhead and southbound Highway 330 at Running Springs in the San Bernardino Mountains.
