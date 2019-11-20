HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) — A water main break in the 2800 block of North Sunday Trail created a debris flow in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday evening.

According to officials with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the water main is private property and will be up to the homeowner to repair.

DWP was able to shut off the water to prevent even more debris from flowing onto Woodrow Wilson Drive — which was closed due to the debris.

“There’s just a whole bunch of mud, everything is closed off, cars can’t come in or come out,” Linda Guerrero, a Hollywood Hills resident, said. “It’s really inconvenient. I got mud all over my shoes, it’s noisy, it’s loud. I work from home, and I actually haven’t been able to get any work done tonight.”

Some neighbors were concerned they would have to leave their homes, but evacuations have not been ordered.