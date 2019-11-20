



— Los Angeles County public health officials issued a beach water use advisory Wednesday due to heavy rainfall.

Officials warned that storm runoff can carry bacteria, chemicals, debris, and other health hazards into the ocean.

People visiting beaches are urged to avoid going into the water near storm drains, creeks and rivers discharging water into the ocean.

The water advisory is in effect until at least 9 a.m. Saturday.

Evacuations were ordered at the Santa Monica Pier and on the city’s beaches Wednesday morning after lightning strikes were reported.

People on the beach and in areas near the ocean were all urged to seek shelter indoors until the electrical storm was over.

Because of the potential threat of lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards will be patrolling the beaches from Topanga to Marina del Rey advising beachgoers to be ready to seek shelter.

The beach and pier in Seal Beach were also shut down after lightning was spotted, according to Seal Beach Police.

Forecasters warned Tuesday that the storms would bring high surf to west and northwest facing beaches and dangerous rip currents.