LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Laker girls had a few guest dancers at Tuesday night’s game – retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski, “Late Late Show” host James Corden, and tennis legend Venus Williams.

Williams, in a sparkly purple shorts and T-shirt Lakers outfit, danced rather seamlessly with the Laker girls. She danced her way over to comedian Ian Karmel – who very begrudgingly donned Lakers purple, as he says he is a die-hard Portland Blazers fan in a video he later posted on Twitter – to end the routine.

Gronkowski and Corden, in gold and purple Lakers uniforms, then performed some off-tempo moves and ended the routine with their arms crossed in a flourish.

Williams is a Los Angeles native, and Corden has been spotted at Laker games since moving to Los Angeles for the “Late Late Show.” Karmel, however, says he hates the Lakers as a Blazers fan — but not enough to overcome his love of attention.

“As you know, I hate the Lakers, I’ve hated the Lakers my entire life, I will continue to hate the Lakers, I will go on hating the Lakers after I am deep in the grave,” Karmel said in a video he posted on Twitter. “Unfortunately, I love attention a little bit more than I hate the Lakers. And what you saw tonight was an example of that.”

In the Twitter video, he explained the quartet made their dancing debuts at the Lakers halftime show ahead of the new CBS show, “Game On!” Actor Keegan-Michael Key will host the show, which is a remake of Corden’s “A League Of Their Own” from the UK, and will include Williams, Gronkowski, Bobby Lee and Karmel.