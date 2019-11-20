Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is dead Wednesday after a car-to-car shooting in the South Los Angeles area.
LAPD officials say they were called to Van Ness Street near Gramercy Prak just before midnight Tuesday to investigate the shooting.
A preliminary investigation found a car had been driving on Van Ness when another car pulled up alongside. Several shots were fired from the second car.
One man was killed. A second person in the car wasn’t hurt and is being questioned by police.
No arrests have been made and no suspect information was available.
