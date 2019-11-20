



— A Lyft driver pulled female passenger Alessandra Starr Ward out of his car and allegedly started to attack her on Tuesday.

This was after the two got into an argument about the music playing on her phone.

The woman, actress Alessandra Starr Ward, says the driver demanded she turn off the music on her phone. Ward refused and the two started arguing.

The driver threatened to throw her out of the car, and she told him she’d call police if he did. He threw her onto the ground.

Ward says she has bruises all over her body, a sprained ankle and a black eye.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, you can see Alessandra fighting back, but the driver pushes her down and knocks her over.

Drivers in other cars saw the incident and stopped by to help. Several men teamed up on the Lyft driver, who continued fighting back, and Ward gets knocked down again. One man put the driver in a choke hold to try to calm him down.