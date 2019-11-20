FULLERTON (CBSLA) – A Fullerton man who police say exposed himself to two teen girls and sexually assaulted a woman was arrested but has since made bail, police said Wednesday.

Kevin Bejarno, 24, allegedly pulled up in his 2000 black Ford Mustang while two girls, aged 15 and 16, were walking near Walnut and Richman avenues just before 1:30 p.m. p.m. Nov. 13, Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus said.

Bejarno called out to the girls,but when they ignored him, he pulled up alongside them and touched himself before fleeing, Radus said.

Later that afternoon, investigators say Bejarno allegedly grabbed a 24-year-old woman from behind at Highland and Baker avenues and fondled her before she managed to break free.

Bejarno was initially arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual battery in connection with the second attack but posted bail the following day. He was re-arrested Monday for allegedly exposing himself to the two teens before making bail on Tuesday.

Investigators believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone who may have relevant information for detectives to call Det. Lloyd White at 714-738-

6762.