Comments
Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Lightning Shuts Down Beaches, Piers In Santa Monica, Seal Beach
Water Main Break Causes Slope To Collapse Along Atlantic In Monterey Park
Local Weather
Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher
Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 11/20 at 8 a.m.
Lightning Shuts Down Beaches, Piers In Santa Monica, Seal Beach
Evacuations were ordered at the Santa Monica Pier and on the city’s beaches Wednesday after lightning strikes were reported.
Water Main Break Causes Slope To Collapse Along Atlantic In Monterey Park
A slope along Atlantic Boulevard in Monterey Park collapsed early Wednesday due to a water main break.
Local Weather
Rain will be on and off throughout the day in the Southland. A high of 65 for the beaches and 64 for the valleys.
You must log in to post a comment.