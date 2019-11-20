Comments
WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration shot a suspect during a raid in a residential neighborhood in Woodland Hills in the early morning hours Wednesday.
At about 3:45 a.m., agents were serving a search warrant in the 5000 block of Nora Lynn Drive when they came across an armed suspect, the DEA said in a statement.
The suspect was then shot, the DEA said. The suspect’s condition and the exact circumstances of the raid and subsequent shooting were not confirmed. It’s unclear if the suspect opened fire on the agents.
There was no word of any injuries to DEA agents.
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.
