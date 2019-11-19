BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — The University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band apologized Monday after playing during a tribute for a fallen football player at this past weekend’s game against the University of California Berkeley.

The tribute was for 19-year-old Bryce Turner, a standout football player from St. John Bosco in Bellflower who played cornerback for Cal Berkeley and died during a run last year.

“It was hard,” Bruce Turner, Bryce’s dad, said. “That was my best friend, and I talk to him every day.”

And on Sunday, Bruce was there at the game along with 50 other family members to pay tribute to his son whose photo was displayed for everyone in the stadium to see.

“They basically were like, ‘We have Bryce turner’s family here,’ then you hear the crowd roaring and then when the announcer said how Bryce lived his life,” Turner said. “I couldn’t hear him because the band was playing.”

On Monday, Ather Bartner, the USC band director issued a statement apologizing to Cal Berkeley and to the Turner family:

“Please accept my sincere apology for the USC Trojan Marching Band playing during the tribute to Mr. Turner. Due to a breakdown in communication, I was unaware of the memorial. However, that does not excuse our mistake. As the band director, I would never knowingly interrupt such a solemn event.”

Turner said he accepts the apology, without question.

“I don’t think they knew,” he said. “I don’t hold resentment for nobody, like my baby, he would laugh it off.”