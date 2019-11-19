



— Tom Hanks found out Sunday that he is related to Fred Rogers, who he is playing in his latest role.

According to Ancestry.com, the two are sixth cousins.

Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” According to CNN, Hanks said he wasn’t aware of the relation when he took the role.

“It all just comes together, you see,” Hanks told Access Hollywood who broke the news of the relation.

Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson couldn’t believe the news when Access Hollywood told the couple.

“No, impossible! You’re pulling our leg,” Wilson said.

“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” takes a look at the true-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

Junod, played by Matthew Rhys, was assigned to write a profile on Mr. Rogers.

The film’s trailer opens with Hanks as Rogers, during the intro of his classic PBS children’s show.

Hank changes from a suit into Rogers’ iconic cardigan and sneakers as he sings the show’s theme.

Rogers, who died in 2003, hosted Mr. Rogers Neighborhood from 1968 until 2001 and was known for his positivity.

The film’s message is to spread kindness, similar to that of Rogers.

It is due to be released on November 22.