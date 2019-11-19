Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman whose car may have sideswiped a California Highway Patrol vehicle was arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a nearly hour-long chase.
It all began in the downtown Los Angeles area near the 10 Freeway and La Brea around 12:20 p.m., according to CHP Officer Chris Baldonado.
The light-colored Honda sedan continued driving and officers gave chase, following the car to the West Covina area, where the motorist stopped at Shadydale Avenue and Randall Way.
The suspect surrendered to officers shortly after 1 p.m. Her name was not immediately released.
No injuries were reported.
