LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The identity of a woman who died in a crash on the 101 Freeway in 1999 remains a mystery 20 years later, and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is renewing its efforts to identify her.

The night of Nov. 17, 1999, a woman was driving a maroon-colored 1985 Mitsubishi Galant that broke down in the middle of the southbound 101 Freeway at Western Avenue. The car was struck from behind by another car and sustained major damage.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Because of a fire that resulted from the impact of the crash, the woman’s body was unrecognizable.

Authorities tried to identify her through the car’s license plate, but the crash was unfortunately timed – it had been sold just a few months prior, and the car seller no longer had information on who the buyer was. To make matters worse, the buyer never updated their information with the DMV.

Since the fatal car crash, the woman has been known as Jane Doe #49. She was believed to be between 18 and 35 years old, between 5 feet tall and 5-foot-6, and weighed 149 pounds. Her ethnicity, hair and eye color are not known.

However, the woman did wear two pieces of jewelry that authorities are hoping someone will recognize. Jane Doe #49 wore a clear, Hershey Kiss-shaped pendant with a twisted yellow metal chain and a yellow metal Claddagh ring with a clear, heart-shaped stone and clear round stone.

Anyone with information about the jewelry or the woman’s identity can contact the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Identifications Unit at (323) 343-0754.