Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An illegal gambling ring operating out of a cyber café was raided early Tuesday morning in a Santa Ana strip mall.
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An illegal gambling ring operating out of a cyber café was raided early Tuesday morning in a Santa Ana strip mall.
Santa Ana police conducted the raid at around 5 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 1st Street.
Officers found several illegal gaming machines. It’s unclear how many people were arrested, although footage from the scene showed at least a dozen people detained outside.
Officers had previously responded to several incidents involving firearms and wanted suspects at that same location, police disclosed.
You must log in to post a comment.