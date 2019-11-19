CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Santa Ana, Santa Ana gambling raid, Santa Ana illegal gambling raid, Santa Ana strip mall


SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An illegal gambling ring operating out of a cyber café was raided early Tuesday morning in a Santa Ana strip mall.

Nov. 19, 2019. (Santa Ana PD)

Santa Ana police conducted the raid at around 5 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 1st Street.

Officers found several illegal gaming machines. It’s unclear how many people were arrested, although footage from the scene showed at least a dozen people detained outside.

Officers had previously responded to several incidents involving firearms and wanted suspects at that same location, police disclosed.

