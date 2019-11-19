



— An online media company is looking to pay somebody $3,000 per month to review marijuana products.

American Marijuana is a medical marijuana digital magazine that provides research on cannabis products. The company is now looking to hire somebody to receive a critique a bod containing different products each month.

The products would range from weed, vapes, edibles and CBD oil.

Additionally, applicants must be over the age of 18, live in a state in the U.S. or Canada where medical marijuana is legal, be physically fit, healthy and able to smoke every day. The candidate must also be able to review the products on camera and post blogs about the products.

To apply, applicants must submit either a photo of themselves or a one-minute video talking about the position, a resume, links to their social media and six slang words for marijuana via a form on the American Marijuana website.