Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —Dominic Blackwell, along with Grace Anne Muelhlberger, was killed when when their 16-year-old classmate opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita last week. Three of their other classmates were wounded.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —Dominic Blackwell, along with Grace Anne Muelhlberger, was killed when when their 16-year-old classmate opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita last week. Three of their other classmates were wounded.
CBS2’s Tom Wait spoke with Rosie Summers Blackwell, Dominic Blackwell’s grandmother, in her convalescent home. Blackwell shared her feelings about the aftermath of the shooting, how she feels about the shooter and his family.
“I don’t think I will ever say I can forgive,” Blackwell said it still doesn’t feel real. “But God says we must forgive. I am weak. I’m not superior. I’m a mere human being.”
She said her grandson was beloved at school, known as someone who would light up a room.
You must log in to post a comment.