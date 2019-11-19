WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — At the age of 12, Vivian Yee started her academic career at Pierce College in Woodland Hills.

“I feel like age is just a number,” Vivian said with a smile.

Now, at just 14-years-old, Vivian is the president of the Associated Students Organization — the governing body for all 20,000 students.

“I had to run for President in front of the ASO senate and they voted for me,” she said. “I just wanted to continue that spirit of openness and let students know there’s so much support and resources on campus they can use.”

Vivian first joined ASO in an attempt to make friends and fit in with the older students.

“I was so nervous the first day coming here,” Vivian said. “I was looking through clothes trying to find something to make me look older.”

And while Vivian’s parents had concerns when she started college the same year as her 18-year-old brother, their fears turned out to be unwarranted.

“I think sometimes people wonder, ‘Oh she looks kinda young,’ but then she would try and blend in and not really reveal her age until later, and she’s made some pretty good friends,” Lillian Yee, Vivian’s mom, said.

And with just one semester left at the community college, Yee has her heart set on a four-year university and a career as a medical geologist.