Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person died Tuesday in a shooting with LAPD officers in South LA.
The shooting was reported at 29th and Central in South LA at about 8:15 a.m. One person was reported down from a gunshot wound.
An LAPD spokesman confirmed the officer-involved shooting, but did not release anymore details.
A command post was set up at 28th and Central.
Aerial footage showed a firefighter pulling a white sheet over what looked to be a body, near a blood trail.
One person dead after officer involved shooting near Central Ave and 28th Street. #LAPD #OIS #breaking @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/5npYOvcULt
— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) November 19, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.