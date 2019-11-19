CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person died Tuesday in a shooting with LAPD officers in South LA.

The shooting was reported at 29th and Central in South LA at about 8:15 a.m. One person was reported down from a gunshot wound.

An LAPD spokesman confirmed the officer-involved shooting, but did not release anymore details.

A command post was set up at 28th and Central.

Aerial footage showed a firefighter pulling a white sheet over what looked to be a body, near a blood trail.

