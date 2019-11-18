



– A girl who was wounded in the Saugus High School shooting last week in Santa Clarita, in which a student opened fire on his classmates – killing two and wounding three more before turning the gun on himself – spoke out about the ordeal Monday.

Addison Koegle, 14, posted a video in which she disclosed that she is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

“I wanted to let everyone know that I am doing well and I am at home with my family,” Koegle said in the video. “I would like to thank the students, teachers and staff and the first responders who literally saved my life on Thursday.”

At around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, authorities say Nathaniel Berhow opened fire with a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol in the quad of Saugus High on his 16th birthday. Five students were struck, including 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Michael Blackwell, who were killed.

Koegle said she was good friends with both victims.

“I have known Gracie Anne Muehlberger for six amazing years,” Koegle said. “And I know pretty much everything about her. I’ve only known Dom since about September, but it’s felt like a lifetime because we became such fast friends. While knowing both of these amazing people I’ve learned so much about them. Gracie was unique and she cared about others the way no one else could. Just by being around her was one of the best feelings in the world, and I wish I could be around her just one last time.”

“Dom had a great soul, a kind heart, a loving spirit and so much more,” she went on.

Along with Koegle, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were also wounded, but survived.

Investigators still do not have a motive in the killings. It’s believed Berhow targeted the victims at random. He passed away from his self-inflicted gunshot wound on Friday.

Authorities found multiple registered and unregistered guns at his home. Six of the guns were registered to his late father and several more were unregistered, along with the pistol used in the killings.

Saugus High School will remain closed through Thanksgiving break and will not reopen until Dec. 2.