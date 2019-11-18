Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Who’s the fairest of them all? Los Angeles is, according to one study.
A new study from WalletHub ranked America’s most “sinful cities” across seven different categories.
Las Vegas topped the chart as the most “sinful” overall while L.A. followed at number two.
Los Angeles also ranked the highest in both the “vanity” and “lust” categories.
The vanity rankings were calculated by the number of beauty and tanning salons per capita and included the search interest index for “Top 5 Plastic Surgeries.”
Following L.A. was San Diego ranked as the second most vain city in the country followed by New York, Las Vegas, and Houston.
