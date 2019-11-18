



— Rapper Kanye West has gone from performing on the mount to appearing at the megachurch.

West took the stage with Pastor Joel Osteen at Lakewood Church in Houston. The rapper arrived at the church with his wife Kim Kardashian and daughter North.

Speaking on the stage alongside Osteen, West called himself the “greatest artist that God has ever created,” affirmed his change in direction to Christian music and said his music from now on would be “in service of God.” He later performed songs from his latest album, “Jesus is King: Sunday Service Experience.”

Osteen, who says West is a longtime friend, says the rapper’s changed heart has brought hope to many.

“You know, one girl, when I walked in, and I tell Kanye, she had tears in her eyes and she said, ‘If Kanye can change, then I can change,’” Osteen said.

West says he’ll return to Osteen’s church for an outdoor Sunday service and make 45,000 tickets available for free.

West also announced Sunday on Twitter that he would perform an opera called “Nebuchadnezzar” at the Hollywood Bowl next Sunday.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1196204600090513408