LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – A woman who says she was raped by Jeffrey Epstein when she was 15 told reporters Monday the billionaire financier called former President Bill Clinton a “good friend”.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe 15, made the comment Monday during a Los Angeles news conference to announce a lawsuit filed in New York federal court by a woman who said Epstein raped her when she was 15. She is now 31.

The woman said Epstein flew her to his ranch in New Mexico and sexually assaulted her. She said she was later invited to Epstein’s private island where she was told Prince Andrew would be among the guests. The woman says she declined the invite out of fear.

“Epstein took my sexual innocence in front of a wall of framed photographs of him shaking hands and smiling with celebrities and political leaders,” she said. “I was only 15 years old.”

Jane Doe also referenced one of Epstein’s most powerful alleged cohorts in an account of riding on Epstein’s private plane, now infamously dubbed the “Lolita Express”.

“When I chose a seat on the jet, Jeffrey told me that is where his good friend Bill Clinton always chooses to sit,” she said.

When CBSLA’s Dave Lopez asked whether Jane Doe had ever met Clinton personally, Allred hesitated briefly before answering “no”. After Lopez asked why she hesitated, Allred moved on, asking the room if there were any other questions.

Allred says Britain’s Prince Andrew should voluntarily speak to the FBI about what he knows about Epstein. The prince, who was friends with Epstein, denied having sex with a woman who says she was trafficked by the billionaire financier and had sex with Andrew when she was 17.