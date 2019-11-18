FONTANA (CBSLA) — One person was killed and one person was injured in a shooting outside of a residence in an unincorporated Fontana neighborhood Monday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 13000 block of Cobblestone Court around 11:45 a.m to reports of two victims with gunshot wounds to the head.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Both people were shot inside of a silver vehicle which crime scene investigators were photographing into the evening.

The suspect was able to get away without being seen by neighbors. Several neighbors said they didn’t even hear a gunshot.

“You know to hear this going on and they still haven’t caught him, it’s pretty crazy,” said neighbor Juan Salcido.

According to Salcido, the car that nobody recognized was parked at the dead-end on Cobblestone Court, where neighbors don’t usually park.

Salcido said the violent shooting made his family feel like they had to be extra cautious until a suspect was arrested.

“You can’t even be safe walking your dogs. That’s just the way it is,” Salcido said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department had not yet released information on the suspect or how the suspect got away in the middle of the day.

No suspect description was immediately provided.

“My condolences go out to the family, and I hope they catch him,” Salcido said.