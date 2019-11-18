Comments
DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Two people were hospitalized Monday after being shot at an apartment in Downey.
Downey police got reports of a shooting at Bellflower Boulevard and Washburn Road at about 2 a.m. Two victims were found at the scene with what are believed to be non-life-threatening wounds.
The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available, Downey police Sgt. M. Clenann said. They are expected to survive.
No description of the suspect is available.
You must log in to post a comment.