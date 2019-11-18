Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Chick-fil-A has announced it will no longer donate to two organizations criticized by LGBTQ activists for years.
The fast-food chain has donated millions of dollars to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Both charities have been criticized for their policies on the LGBTQ community.
According to the company, beginning next year, they will only donate to charities that focus on education, homelessness, and hunger.
